Subsidy Removal: Tinubu is working on palliatives — APC





The Chairman APC USA, Prof. Tai Balofin on Sunday in Abuja said Nigerians should trust President Bola Tinubu to work out palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

He said this while speaking with Newsmen adding that the challenges that came with the development would soon be over.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s administration on the removal of fuel subsidy, adding that it was all in the country’s interest.

NAN reports that President Tinubu on May 29 while delivering his inaugural speech, said the Federal Government could no longer sustain fuel subsidy.

By the removal of fuel subsidy, petroleum pump price is now fixed at N540 per litre as against N195, a development the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it was opposing.

The NLC had said it would embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday to force government to reverse its decision.

The congress cautioned that it would not go back on its decision…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper