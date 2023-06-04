Why Gbajabiamila is the best man for Tinubu’s Chief of Staff





By Hon. Francis Ottah-Agbo

It was an appointment waiting to happen. And when finally, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, June 2, 2023, announced the outgoing Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff (CoS), the news hit the political landscape with a bang!

The reason is not far fetched. At the 60th birthday celebration of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was at the time, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) commended the leadership qualities of the Speaker and thanked him for his support over the years.

Tinubu who had just won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in 2022, added that the support given him by Gbajabiamila and his worthy Deputy, Hon Idris Wase, helped him to win the APC presidential ticket.

The relationship between the President and the Speaker goes a long way as Tinubu also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper