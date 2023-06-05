49 suspected looters arrested in Kano – Police





By Bashir Bello

Operatives of Police in Kano on Monday said it has arrested not fewer than 49 suspected looters in connection with looting of properties of buildings/structures at Triumph Plaza, Fagge LGA, Kano.

It was gathered that the development was an aftermath of the ongoing demolition exercise embarked upon by the newly inaugurated Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf as youths in the state took advantage of the exercise to loot properties from the rubbles and other properties.

Recall that in the past few days the state has experienced demolition exercise by the Governor who vowed to recover all public lands allegedly sold out by the past administration.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of Kano police command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said it received a distress call from a good samaritan about the activities of looters and that which led to their arrest.

According to him, “At about 2200hrs on Saturday, reports were received from good Samaritans that some hoodlums,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper