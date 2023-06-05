Algerian footballer arrested on suspicion of trying to strangle sister





Algerian international Ishak Belfodil has been placed in police custody in France for allegedly trying to strangle his 15-year-old sister, police sources told AFP on Monday.

Belfodil, a 31-year-old Franco-Algerian player, was questioned by police at Elancourt, in the western Paris suburbs, after an argument with his sister left her with strangulation marks which did not require treatment, the police source added.

A forward with Qatari club Al-Gharafa, Belfodil has played 19 times for Algeria scoring two goals since 2013, after representing France at youth level.

Belfodil came through the Paris Saint-Germain youth training system but frequently changed teams during his career with 12 clubs in 13 years.

He notably wore the colours of French club Lyon from 2009 to 2012, later having spells with Inter Milan and Parma in Italy, Standard Liege in Belgium, and German teams including Hertha Berlin before joining Al-Gharafa last year.

AFP

Source: Vanguard Newspaper