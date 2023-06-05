Amotekun officer slumps, dies in Osun





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A corps serving with Osun Amotekun, identified as Eluwanda Demilade, was said to have slumped and died on his farmland.

It was gathered that the deceased, serving with Amotekun Corps in the Ife-South local government area of Osun state fell while working on his cocoa farm on Saturday.

A residents in Ile-Ife, Alabi Adewole disclosed that the deceased was found dead on his farm when some farmers were returning from the farm.

It was learnt that the deceased body has been taken to Ajidara in Ile-Ife for burial by his family.

Confirming the incident Osun state’s spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke said the deceased fell and slumped while working on the farm on Saturday.

She said, “the deceased wife who witnessed the incidents told us that he slumped while plucking cocoa and died on the farm”.

Meanwhile, Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewimbi, rtd, confirmed the





Source: Vanguard Newspaper