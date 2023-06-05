Bandits kill scores in Zamfara, abduct over 30 girls





…Warn communities to sign a truce with them to access their farms

…Gov asks for the deployment of more troops

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo,Gusau

Bandits, weekend, attacked communities in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where they killed many locals and abducted no fewer than 30 girls.

A survivor told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview monitored, yesterday, that one of the abducted girls, who managed to escape from captivity returned with only her head scarf.

The terrorists attacked Sakkida and Jambako communities on Saturday afternoon, killing over 20 villagers at Sakkida and injuring others.

According to a villager, who survived the attack, “We woke up peacefully, there was rain and some locals had prepared to go to the farm. Suddenly, there was a report that the terrorists have attacked a neighbouring village, Sakkida.

“The local vigilante, JTF, called the people of Janbako and sought for help. Our volunteers and other community members took…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper