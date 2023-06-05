Case dropped against Algerian footballer over fight with sister





Algerian international Ishak Belfodil was released from police custody on Monday after the dismissal of the case against him for allegedly trying to strangle his 15-year-old sister, the Versailles prosecutor’s office told AFP.

Belfodil, a 31-year-old Franco-Algerian player, had been questioned by police at Elancourt, in the western Paris suburbs, after an argument with his sister left her with strangulation marks which did not require treatment, a police source said earlier Monday.

“They grabbed each other by the collar during an argument,” a source familiar with the matter told AFP.

“My little sister and I are doing very well,” the player later posted on his Instagram account.

A forward with Qatari club Al-Gharafa, Belfodil has played 19 times for Algeria scoring two goals since 2013, after representing France at youth level.

Belfodil came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy but frequently changed teams during his career with 12 clubs in 13 years.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper