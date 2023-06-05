‘Engage best hands to represent us,’ FCT indigenes beg Tinubu





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have urged President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider enlisting their finest hands to enable effective and beneficial representation, as he begins major appointments in his administration.

The FCT indigenes under the aegis of Concerned FCT Progressive Indigenes and Residents Forum, made the call in a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Sam Ekeh, and its Secretary, Yahaya Yusuf Abaji, on Monday, in Abuja.

According to them, we recognize the need for the President to put together a good team to implement his Renewed Hope vision for the prosperity of Nigeria in all sectors. Therefore, as residents of the FCT, we would not be left out in contributing our quota to realise the president’s agenda.

The group, however, presented a list of individuals within the All Progressives Congress, APC, who they claimed are trustworthy and fit for appointment in the Tinubu-led…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper