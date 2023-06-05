Much ado about the Akwa Ibom map establishment law





By UDO IBUOT

Hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life – Proverbs 13 v. 12

WHEN prolonged waiting for eagerly desired expectations is delayed, it is plausible to argue that disappointments, disillusionments, and loss of hope may result. On some occasions, such drawn-out processes can lead to afflictions or even sickness.

However, the antithesis of deferment, that “a fulfilled desire is a tree of life”, is indeed soothing to the soul because it has the potential to offer a final solution to any crisis. In the current scenario in Akwa Ibom State, the fulfillment represents a fundamental alignment with the issue in contention: that the Andonis, or Eastern Obolo, on the east of the Opobo (Imo) River, whether in the hinterland or on the Atlantic seaboard, are in temporary occupation of Ibibio patrimony.

The Ibibios (called the Kwa Ibos, Ibbibby, or Moko in pre-colonial and colonial times) are the aboriginal and legal owners…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper