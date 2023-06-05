Ogun Election Petition Tribunal begins sitting





…..as thugs allegedly attack Segun Showunmi

…. he was attacked by his supporters for betraying them – Sobiye

….. APC knows nothing about the attack

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, on Monday commenced hearing of the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebutu, among things, is seeking an order of the Tribunal to declare him as the winner of the election, alleging that the election was fraught with violence, irregularities and rigging.

There was a mild drama at the gate of the Magistrate Court, Isabo, venue of the Tribunal as hundreds of APC and PDP supporters stormed the court in solidarity to their parties.

They were however prevented from gaining access into the court premises as security operatives took charge of the situation.

It took the intervention of fully…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper