Okigwe zone leaders endorse Gov Uzodimma for 2nd tenure





In a significant political development, leaders from the Okigwe Zone in Imo State have come together to endorse the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma. The endorsement was made under the umbrella of the Okigwe Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), a prominent political body representing the interests of the zone.

The leaders expressed their admiration and gratitude to Governor Uzodimma for his unwavering commitment and love towards the Okigwe Zone. They commended him for his numerous appointments that have benefited the people of the zone, recognizing his efforts in ensuring fair representation and inclusivity.

Furthermore, the Okigwe Political Consultative Assembly congratulated Governor Uzodimma on his well-deserved national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). They also acknowledged his emergence as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), a position that highlights his influence and leadership within the party.

The leaders of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper