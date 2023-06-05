Senegal arrests teacher accused of raping 27 female students





A Senegalese Koran teacher suspected of raping 27 of his female students was arrested on Monday after several weeks on the run, a police source told AFP.

The man is accused of assaulting the students at his school in the holy city of Touba in central Senegal, a local police official said.

The suspect went missing after the accusations emerged earlier this year following a complaint from alleged victims who produced medical certificates, the source added.

He was arrested on Monday “after handing himself over to the police. After questioning, he was handed over to the gendarmerie,” the official said.

The source said the teacher is accused of “raping 27 students” but did not provide precise details on the dates of the alleged crimes or the age of the complainants.

Local media reported that the alleged victims were “minors”, implying they were under 15, and that the Koranic school has been closed.

The newspaper “Le Jour” wrote last week that the affair came to light…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper