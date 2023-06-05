SIT-AT-HOME: Banks shut, residents stay in doors in Nsukka





All commercial banks within Nsukka metropolis in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State and environs were shut, even as the popular Ogige Market opened but there were no traders in it.

Similarly, Vanguard observed that there were scanty human and vehicular movements on the roads as the residents preferred to stay at home than come out to face the unknown.

This is despite the Enugu State Government appeal to shools management and businesses to open in order to salvage the economy of the state.

Some residents who spoke to Vanguard agreed that the sit-at-home order was doing great damage to the economy but raised security concerns should they resume their normal duties.

“I support the appeal by the Enugu State Government to end the sit-at-home. Our businesses are suffering as a result of that. However, nobody is ready to risk his life for the sake of business. There are inadequate security arrangement to contain Simon Ekpa’s men should they strike,” a trader at Ogige…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper