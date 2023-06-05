Subsidy: Ndume asks Tinubu to personally meet with NLC to avert strike





By Henry Umoru

FORMER Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, has asked President Bola Tinubu to personally lead negotiation with the Nigeria labour Congress, following its threat to call workers out on strike on Wednesday over removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

He also appealed to the leadership of NLC to embrace negotiation with government in the interest of the people.

Recall that NLC leaders had said they would stay away from the negotiation meeting with the federal government, insisting that government has to revert to the old price of petrol before there could be any negotiation.

But in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Ndume said: “This fuel subsidy removal is something we must do now or never. We need to open the wounds now and begin to heal them.

”The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, needs to work with the government and see how the effects can be minimised. If we don’t remove the subsidy now, some people will continue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper