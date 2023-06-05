Subsidy removal painful surgery needed to save Nigeria’s economy – Olawepo-Hashim





A former presidential candidate and business man, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has appealed to the Labour Movement and other Social groups to accept the removal of the subsidy on Petroleum product as a painful surgical procedure instituted to excruciate a dangerous cancerous cell in the life of a patient in order to save the critically ill.

In a statement from his media office in Abuja on Monday, Olawepo-Hashim explained that since the subsidy was removed already in the 2023 budget by the previous administration, it is now obvious because the market price is reflected and the entire market has absorbed the increase with prices going up for different items.

According to him, “even if the subsidy is reversed, prices of goods and services will not be reviewed to their previous levels and it would be a loss to the Economy.”

He added that “there cannot be any sensible talk about undoing what has been done but managing the pains of the adjustment on vulnerable groups such as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper