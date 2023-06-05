Tinubu has immediate solution for effect of subsidy removal – Oshiomhole





By Miftaudeen Raji

A former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole said President Bola Tinubu has an immediate solution to cushion the consequential effect of the subsidy removal.

Oshiomole stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The former governor expressed confidence that issues arising from the removal of fuel subsidy will be quickly resolved between the Federal Government and the organized labour.

According to Oshiomhole, Tinubu recognizes the impact the withdrawal of fuel subsidy is having on Nigerians and is determined to take immediate action to cushion it.

He said, “This president recognizes that the effect of the withdrawal is already here, people are already going through some level of discomfort and therefore there has to be an immediate solution to it.

“Now that immediate solution is what we discussed and the fact that we are meeting on Tuesday again shows that clearly, we realize that this is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper