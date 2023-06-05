Tinubu’s wife, part of govt, tribal leaders tell critics





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A group of leaders from Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities has berated those trying to create a schism between President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu with regard to the governance of the country, saying the First Lady is part of the government and must not be shut out.

Mrs Tinubu, a current senator, had recently come under intense criticisms by some opposition elements soon after pictures of her emerged sitting beside her husband during a meeting with the apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL, Mele Kyari to discuss the subsidy withdrawal issue.

However, the tribal leaders under the aegis of The Natives said Mrs Tinubu’s place is not in the kitchen, as she would be a stabilizing factor in the administration of her husband.

In a statement issued Monday in Abuja, ‘Supreme Leader of The Natives’, Olalekan Smart Edwards, advised Nigerians to position…





