Workers in shipping companies begin indefinite strike





By Victor Ahiuma- Young

AS DIRECTED by the leadership of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria MWUN, employees of shipping companies in all ports formations today began an indefinite strike over poor wages and alleged dehumanizing workingconditions.

The industrial action is also taking place across all dry ports, jetties, terminals among others.

It was gathered that Dockworkers, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, workers and Seamen/Nigerian Inland Water Ways, NIWA and Water Transportation employees would join from tomorrow in solidarity should the shipping companies fail to address the workers’ grievances.

This came as the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, summoned a stakeholders’ meeting today in a desperate attempt to resolve the matter and ensure that the industrial crisis does not lead to a total shutdown of the nation’s ports.

Vanguard was informed that the stakeholders’ meeting holding at the NSC premises, is slated for 8.30 am.

At the strategic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper