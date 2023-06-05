Youth group passes vote of confidence on Tinubu





*Endorses Akpabio’s Senate President’s ambition

*Says he’s best to work with president

By Joseph Erunke

A youth group operating as Rising-Up for a United Nigeria, has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, saying the president posses necessary attributes to lift Nigeria out of its present predicament.

The group, an umbrella body of all youth groups and middle -aged citizens also endorsed the candidature of Senator Goodwill Akpabio’s as Senate President and urged support for him to emerged victorious.

It pledged to partner with Tinubu ‘s administration and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly in general for the betterment of Nigeria and its citizens.

The convener of Rising-Up for a United Nigeria,

Amb. Solomon Adodo,at a news conference, Monday, in Abuja, appealed to youths in the country not to protest against subsidy removal by the president and the attendant rise in fuel price, saying the president meant well for the country by his…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper