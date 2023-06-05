Yusuf revokes sales of Kano Paediatric Hospital, Gov’s lodge





By Bashir Bello

KANO – In continuation of recouping public properties that was illegally sold by the immediate past administration in the state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, has revoked the sales of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric hospital and the Governor’s lodge located at Kwankwasiyya city with the immediate effect.

Governor Yusuf, who led a delegation of top government officials on inspection to the two sites, directed the immediate renovation of the health facility and revert to its operations as a specialist hospital that cater for the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of children from the state and beyond.

A statement by the Chief Press Secreatry, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, said the governor expressed displeasure on how the past government sold the places to their cabals for their selfish interest.

According to the statement, “As promised during electioneering processions, we will not relent in reclaiming public properties either mis-managed or sold via…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper