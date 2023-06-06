10th NASS: Akpabio camp claims support from 25 Governors





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13, the camp of former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for President and Deputy President of the Senate has claimed that it has secured support from 25 out of the 36 States Governors.

A member of the pro – Akpabio / Barau camp, who pleaded for anonymity, disclosed that the 25 governors supporting them are those of Kwara, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Kaduna, Borno, Ebonyi and Ondo States.

Other governors among the 25 governors who have openly declared their support for Akpabio according to the source, are those of Nasarawa state, Lagos State.

According to him, the Governors, the majority of whom are of the APC-controlled States, maintained that they are vehemently upholding the unanimous decision of the National Working of the party, adding that the Governors believed that the NWC has made the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper