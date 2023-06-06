10th Senate Presidency: Group vows to resist blackmail, witch-hunt against Akpabio





….urges APC leadership to reject injustice

By Gabriel Ewepu

A group called South-South Solidarity Group, SSSG, weekend, warned and vowed to vehemently resist any blackmail and witch-hunt against Senator Godswill Akpabio, to truncate his emergence as President of the 10th Senate.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener,SSSG, Peter Ikpen Ilefa, were the group queried the ongoing investigation of Senator Akpabio, and accused the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan of allegedly playing the role of witch-hunt in the name of investigating Senator Akpabio when he served as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

According to the group, Senator Akpabio “gave his right eye to see that things worked again” at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, hence a forensic audit of the board, which he (Akpabio) deserves commendation to expose corruption and not a witch-hunt to scuttle his senate presidency ambition, which clearly shows he will achieve.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper