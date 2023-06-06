49 suspected looters arrested in Kano





By Bashir Bello, KANO

Operatives of Police in Kano State, yesterday, said they have arrested no fewer than 49 suspected persons in connection with the looting of buildings/structures at Triumph Plaza, Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the development was an aftermath of the ongoing demolition exercise embarked upon by the newly inaugurated Governor Abba Yusuf, as youths in the state took advantage of the exercise to loot from the rubble.

It will be recalled that in the past few days, the state has demolished structures built on public lands, allegedly sold out by the past administration.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of Kano police command, Abdullahi Haruna, said it received a distress call from a source about the activities of looters, which led to their arrest.

According to him, “At 2200hrs on Saturday, reports were received from good Samaritans that some hoodlums, hundreds in numbers were grouping and planning to loot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper