Alleged N6.9bn fraud: Court grants Fayose permission to travel abroad for medicals 





The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted the former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state the permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The court permission comes without objection from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that Fayose is standing trial on 11 counts bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N6.9bn before the court.

But, at the proceedings on Tuesday, the 12th prosecution witness, a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro completed his testimony in the case.

Obanikoro, who began giving evidence on January 31, answered questions during cross examination by the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo

While answering questions, Obanikoro reiterated the role played by one of his aides, Justin Erukaa (now deceased).

Meanwhile, in an earlier testimony before the court, Obanikoro had said that he sent Erukaa on errands, including to collect over $1million and that Erukaa came to meet…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper