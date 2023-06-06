Cultism: Kwarapoly withdraws student’s HND certificate





By Demola Akinyemi

The authorities of Kwara state Polytechnic Ilorin, Tuesday withdrawn the certificate of an HND student, AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji over his involvement in cultism.

The management in a statement issued by the Deputy Registrar, Mr. Olayemi Olatomi made available to journalists stated that the withdrawal of the certificate became necessary because of his involvement in cultism which is contrary to the matriculation oath he sworn to.

The statement added that mobilisation of AbdulRasheed to the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has also been put on hold.

It reads,”The Authority of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has approved the immediate withdrawal of Higher National Diploma Certificate of AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji of Public Administration Department of the institution for his involvement in cultism contrary to the matriculation oath he sworn to.

“This decision was based on the report of the Polytechnic’s Students’ Disciplinary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper