Judge warns against private messages in EFCC’s N5bn suit against Stella Oduah





Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has warned those sending him private messages in the N5 billion suit filed by the EFCC against Sen. Stella Oduah and others to desist from intruding into his privacy.

Justice Ekwo gave the warning on Monday during the hearing of the matter.

The judge made this known after counsel for Oduah (1st defendant), Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, and lawyer to Crystal Television Ltd (7th defendant), Ogbu Onoja, SAN, informed that moves were ongoing to resolve the matter without going through trial.

The judge then said: “Somebody has been breaching my privacy on this matter by sending me messages concerning this matter saying is is part of a concerned group.

“I will send security agencies to fish him out. You cannot be intruding into my privacy.”

Justice Ekwo, who condemned the act, said his records were public documents that could be assessed by anybody after the public laws had been complied with.

Responding, prosecuting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper