Nigeria Air: We ‘ll not allow fraudulent individuals to siphon Nigeria’s commonwealth – Reps





…direct immediate suspension of flight operations

…call for arrest, prosecution of individuals behind project

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on Tuesday said it will not allow fraudulent individuals or group to siphon Nigeria’s commonwealth through the Nigerian Air project.

The committee spoke on the heels of the recent launch of the national carrier by immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Siriki.

Rising from a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of aviation, Emmanuel Meribole and other relevant stakeholders in the industry, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji said that the whole project was shrouded in secrecy.

Consequently, the committee ordered the suspension of the project, called for the arrest and prosecution of those behind it.

He said: “The Committee after careful evaluation of the issues on deliberation is totally dissatisfied with the actions of the former Minister of Aviation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper