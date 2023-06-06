Northwest Govs kick against paying bandits  – Uba Sani





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Tuesday said that Governors in Northwestern states have resolved to kick against money given to bandits.

Uba Sani spoke on a Channels Television interview programme on Tuesday, saying Governors of the Northwest states troubled by banditry had planned to meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss the security challenges of their zone.

“I hosted a meeting with the governors of the northwest and Niger state where we came out with a framework to tackle insecurity. We agreed that we will work together and move away from the decisions made by the previous governments of giving money to the bandits.”

“We are planning to meet His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss the insecurity.”

He said he would continue to support the 10th National Assembly and fast track the implementation of the State Police Bill which would help in containing insecurity in the country and give the State governors the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper