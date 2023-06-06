Owo Attack: Survivors groan, families of victims relive sad experiences, one year after





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Families of the victims murdered, a year ago, by terrorists at the St. Francis Catholic Church, in Owo, Ondo State, have continued to recount their sad ordeals and experiences.

It will be recalled that no fewer than 41 worshippers, including children and the aged, were murdered during a morning mass by the terrorists.

The killers also threw dynamite inside the church, aside from shooting the worshippers at close range, on June 5, 2022.

While many victims were severely injured, others are still nursing their wounds and shuttling between their homes and specialist hospitals.

Speaking with newsmen, a year after the sad incident, a trader, Monogbe Rita, who lost her husband and two sisters-in-law, said the incident would remain indelible in her memory.

The mother of five said: “I won’t forget this bad incident because I lost my husband, a police officer, Monogbe John, and two sisters-in-law, Monogbe Omolola,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper