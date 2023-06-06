Pastor sentenced to death for killing pregnant choir mistress, 2 others





By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced the General Overseer, Alter of Solution and Healing Assembly in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor to death for killing three persons, including his choir mistress, who he impregnated.

Trial judge, Justice S. Benson in his judgment in the murder trial delivered, yesterday, said the evidence and confessional statement by Pastor Okoroafor proved he murdered his church’s choir mistress after getting her pregnant and also killed her friend, Chigozie Ezenwa, with her daughter, Christabel Ezenwa.

Justice Benson said the prosecution proved the case of murder against Pastor Okoroafor, ordering that he be killed by hanging his neck until he is dead or be injected with lethal injection, which also kills faster.

Men of Rivers Police Command had on December 17, 2018, arrested Okoroafor, following the alarm raised by the husband to the late…





