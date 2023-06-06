Prince Harry testifies in court against British media





Prince Harry has become the first senior British royal to give evidence on a witness stand in 132 years, as his years-long fight against the UK’s tabloid press came to a head in a tense courtroom showdown on Tuesday.

Harry is suing a big British newspaper group, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), alleging the publisher’s journalists hacked his phone and used other illicit means to gather information about his life between 1996 and 2009.

The Duke of Sussex brought to court an argument that he has previously made on television programs and in podcast interviews: that the media’s intrusion and tactics caused him significant distress and wrecked some of his closest relationships.

As the landmark hearing got underway at the High Court in London, Prince Harry answered questions in a measured, almost hushed tone. At one point, he was asked to raise his voice.

He faced forensic and detailed questioning from MGN’s lawyer, Andrew Green who probed him on the specifics of his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper