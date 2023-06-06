Subsidy: FG, Labour to meet June 19 on implementation framework





The meeting between the federal government and the labour unions ended on Monday with a resolution to reconvene on June 19 to agree on the implementation framework of the resolutions reached.

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, who led the government side, disclosed this at the end of a meeting between labour and government representatives at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the meeting agreed on a seven-point resolution to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Nigerians.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to review the World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose the inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper