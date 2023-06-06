Subsidy: NLC, TUC suspend strike





By Victor-Ahiuma Young, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

THE Organised Labour made up of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday agreed to suspend its planned strike scheduled to begin tomorrow to enable further negotiations with the Federal Government.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the meeting late yesterday evening.

Monday’s meeting and resolution were attended and signed by Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President; Festus Osifo, President, TUC; Nuhu Torò, Secretary General, TUC; Joseph Ajaero, President, NLC; Emmanuel Ugboaja mni, General Secretary, NLC and Ms Kachollom S. Daju, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Other resolutions arrived at the meeting include: “Continued engagements by the TUC and the NLC with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above.

“The Labour Centres and the Federal Government are to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper