Tribunal: I have 25 witnesses against Uba Sani – Ashiru





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The election petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna has adjourned to June 15, 2023 for continuous pre-hearing of the matter between the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt.Hon Mohammed Isa Ashiru and the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, even as the lead petitioner for the March 18 governorship election of Kaduna State, Ashiru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) told the election petition tribunal that he shall bring before the tribunal 25 witnesses to testify against the declared winner of the election, Uba Sani, All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ashiru and the PDP had petitioned the tribunal to seek redress in order to reclaim victory,following the declaration of Uba Sani by INEC as the winner of the governorship election.

On Tuesday at the pre-hearing of the petition , the lead Counsel to Ashiru and PDP, Samuel Atung (SAN) told the 3-man panel led…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper