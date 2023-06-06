TUC demands N200,000 minimum wage





The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, demanded payment of a new minimum wage of N200,000 monthly.

It also demanded that the government reverted to the old N185 pump price of petrol per litre to allow for a conducive environment for negotiation.

In a statement the President and Secretary General, Festus Osifo and Nuhu Toro, respectively, TUC said: “For immediate implementation: Status quo ante of PMS pump price should be maintained while discussion continues. The minimum wage should be increased from the current N30,000 to N200,000 before the end of June 2023, with consequential adjustments on the cost of living allowance, COLA, like feeding, transport, housing, etc.

“A representative of state governors will be party to this communiqué and all the governors must commit to implement the new minimum wage.

“Tax holiday for employees both in government and private sector that earn less than N200,000 or 500USD monthly whichever is higher. PMS allowance to be introduced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper