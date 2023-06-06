UK commits £2m to strengthen Nigeria’ s health workforce





By Chioma Obinna

The United Kingdom’s Department of Health and Social Care is committing £2 million to support the Nigerian government in strengthening her health workforce in its vision to achieve Universal Health Coverage, UHC.

Welcoming the new funding commitment in a press statement, the World Health Organisation, WHO, who mended the move said the grant will cover two years’ period to support the government of Nigeria to optimize the performance, quality, and impact of the health workforce through evidence-informed policies and strategies.

The UK provided a multi-million-pound boost to support healthcare staff recruitment and retention in three African countries – Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana – supporting resilience against global health challenges.

Nigerian health system like many countries in the global south has been beset with challenges in having a resilient health system that is able to provide quality health services, promote health and prevent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper