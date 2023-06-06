Vote buying: FG files money laundering, criminal conspiracy charges against Adebutu





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal Government has charged the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, for allegedly buying votes during the 18 March elections in the state.

In a suit brought by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice before an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, nine other persons associated with the PDP were also charged.

In a separate suit it filed at the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the government also charged two others for allegedly aiding Adebutu to commit the alleged offence.

The two suits were filed on Thursday, 2 June, by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, M. B. Abubakar; Aderonke Imana, an assistant Chief State Counsel, and Sani Bagudu, a Senior Counsel at the Department of Public Prosecution of the Federation, on behalf of the AGF and Minister of Justice.

Others charged alongside Mr Adebutu before the State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper