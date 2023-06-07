2023 Environment Day: ‘Increase in diseases among Nigerians traceable to poor management of plastic wastes’





By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2023 World Environment Day, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Monday, asserted that increase in diseases among Nigerians is traceable to poor management of plastic wastes.

The Social Mobilization Manager AAN, Adewale Adeduntan, while leading a public sensitization and cleanup of the popular El Rufai Motor Park in Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said most diseases hardly known in Nigeria are now common infections affecting millions of Nigerians as a result of poor health consciousness and practices.

Adeduntan said the way and manner plastic bottles and bags are being disposed have contributed to disease increase, because humans eat animals and fishes that have ingested these plastic materials, therefore fall sick and die.

The 2023 World Environment Day is themed ‘World Environment Day 2023 is under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution, ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, it is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper