Boundary dispute: 2 killed, policeman injured in Ebonyi





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Two persons have been killed while a policeman sustained injuries, following a renewed boundary dispute between two communities in Ebonyi State.

The crisis is between the Abaomege and Isinkwo communities of the Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Details of what led to the outbreak were sketchy at press time, but it was gathered that the incident happened around 7 a.m., yesterday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki.

She said the injured policeman was responding to treatment, while the Police were on the trail of the attackers.

She said: “Three persons, including a police officer, who was returning home after the close of work, were shot at the Abaomege-Oshinkwo communal crisis area by Oshinkwo warriors.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital. Two of the victims were confirmed dead but the policeman is responding to treatment.”

It…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper