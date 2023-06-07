How Cristiano Ronaldo influenced my move to Saudi Arabia – Benzema 





Karim Benzema has broken silence after signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old’s move to the Middle East was officially confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The move comes after a 14-year stint with the Spanish champions where he won an array of trophies, leaving behind a behemoth of a legacy.

The Frenchman joins Cristiano Ronaldo who he claimed is a good friend and showed that Saudi football was getting ahead.

“Al Ittihad is a new challenge for me. It’s a good league and there are many good players.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is already here, he is a friend who shows that Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead and I am here to win as I did in Europe,” Benzema said.

The Ballon d’Or winner signed a two-year contract that will see him earn a whopping sum of €200m annually.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper