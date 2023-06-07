I would love to go back to my ex-husband – Actress Caroline Danjuma





Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, also known as Carolyna Hutchings, has said she would love to remarry even if it means going back to her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma

Recall that Caroline and her ex-husband dissolved their nine-year-old marriage in 2016.

However, in a recent interview with media personality, Innih Emah, Caroline said she would love to return to her ex-husband.

According to her, she wouldn’t have left her marriage if she had the experience she has now.

She said, “They were just some irreconcilable differences that if I was of this age and the experience I have now, I think I would have handled it better.

“He [Musa] would always be the love of my life. He is the father of my three children. He is the one I said, you know what? this man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life and that would not change.

“I would love to marry again whether it’s my ex-husband or a new amazing man that God sent, I would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper