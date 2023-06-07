‘It was chartered from Ethiopia’, Nigeria Air MD breaks silence on controversial aircraft 





By Henry Umoru

The Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Dayo Olumide has disclosed that the aeroplane that landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on 26th May 2023, was a chartered one from Ethiopia.

Olumide disclosed this while answering questions from the senators on Monday, adding that it was launched in 2018 and his own responsibility was to secure an operating certificate for the airline.

Olumide said, “It is a pleasure to be here and to finally make our position known where I can clarify all the misconceptions regarding Nigeria Air as it pertains to the technical aspects of it.

“As you know this airline was launched with the logo in 2018. Several things have transpired since then that have nothing to do with me.

“I was invited last February, my mandate is to secure an air operating certificate for the airline not necessarily to operate the airline but to secure a licence to fly. And that is entirely my…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper