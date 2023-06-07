Peter Obi: Court admits ward results from Lagos, Kogi, Sokoto,14 other states





….adjourns further hearing till Wednesday

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, who is insisting that he won the 2023 presidential election, on Tuesday, tendered in evidence, certified copies of collated ward results from 342 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in 17 States of the federation.

The results, which were contained in Forms EC8B of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were tendered before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja.

The states that the court admitted their collated presidential election ward results, in evidence, were; Adamawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Sokoto, Delta, Ekiti, Imo, Kaduna, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Akwa Ibom and Lagos.

The counsel that tendered the exhibits on behalf of Obi and the LP, Mr. Ben Anachebe, SAN, told the court that his clients would subsequently produce the collated ward results from Ebonyi state.

Meanwhile, the INEC,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper