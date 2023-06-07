Police parade 40 for cultism, murder in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command on Wednesday paraded no fewer than 40 suspects who were arrested in different parts of the state, for various crimes such as cultism, murder and armed robbery.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, who paraded the suspects, said they were apprehended in different parts of the state and outside the state.

Addressing newsmen, Oladimeji said Michael Bob, Abdul Omotoyosi, and Madeshina Idris were arrested for conspiracy, armed robbery and stealing.

He said that the suspects were arrested in Mushin, Lagos State, while a stolen Toyota car was recovered during the operation.

Also, a notorious armed robber, Austin Omoh, was allegedly involved in an armed robbery incident in the state but was apprehended in Maroko, Lagos State.

The police boss said the police were able to recover a stolen Toyota Sequoia Jeep with registration number AAA 631 HX.

The CP further…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper