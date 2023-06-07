President Bola Tinubu’s petrol subsidy trouble, By Rotimi Fasan





When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu loudly proclaimed the end of the petrol subsidy regime in the Nigerian oil sector in his inaugural address, he probably didn’t anticipate the kind of reception he has been treated to by the leadership of Nigerian workers. The removal of oil subsidy has for many months now been a hot topic in the country.

Most Nigerians have more or less come to the dire realisation it’s a bullet they must willy-nilly surrender to if the country is to move forward. In the last four decades or thereabout, successive Nigerian leaders and governments have kicked the petrol subsidy removal can down the road with incremental pain on the people.

Subsidy is not by itself a bad proposition and if any people deserve it on particular goods and services, it’s the Nigerian people. But its application has in this country been a tool of mass immiseration and the enrichment of a few at the expense of the vast majority. Its misuse and gross abuse, as some perceptive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper