West Africa tackles NTDs as Healthcare Expo opens Aug 23





By Sola Ogundipe

Towards addressing the menace of Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs, within the West African sub-region, government officials, healthcare professionals, drug manufacturers, scientists, pharmaceutical experts, and other key players in the Nigerian healthcare industry are set to gather at the West African Healthcare Expo 2023.

Themed “Neglected Tropical Diseases and the Consequential Health Burden on the Citizens”, the event is being put together by Cincinatus Hopewell Limited, an international consulting firm, in the bid to further raise public awareness about NTDs and to channel a way forward for the region.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the organizers, Mr. Momoh Afegbua, said during the event billed to take place at the Academic Guest House and Events Centre in Lagos on August 23 – 27, 2023, major stakeholders in the industry will converge to showcase their brands even as they deliberate on the salient issues and to evaluate realistic solutions…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper