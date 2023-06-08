30-yr-old man hangs self 4 months after wedding





A 30-year-old man, Usman Sanigoga of Akula Quarters in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa has hanged himself.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa, Mr Adamu Shehu, stated this in Dutse on Thursday.

He stated that Sanigoga’s spouse found him hanging from the ceiling in their bedroom on Wednesday as she returned from a social visit.

He added that the spouse reported that Sanigoga, a photographer, dropped her off at a relative’s house on Wednesday at about 2 p.m. with a promise to return in the evening to take her home.

After waiting for long and he did not show up, she called his cell phone several times, but there was no response and she decided to take a commercial motorcycle back home.

She added that she met the house under lock and solicited the assistance of the commercial motorcyclist to scale over the fence to unlock the main entrance.

“Upon opening the door, she saw her husband’s motorcycle parked in an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper