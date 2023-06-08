Father, graduating son die in US school shooting





A man and his 18-year-old graduating son, Shawn Smith were killed in a shooting at a high school graduation ceremony on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, in the United States on Tuesday.

Tameeka Jackson-Smith told NBC that the shooting that killed her 36-year-old husband, Renzo Smith and her son also left five others injured, according to police.

United Communities Against Crime, a local organisation, also shared the identities of the slain father and son on behalf of the family, according to NBC.

One of two people initially taken into custody, a 19-year-old man, was suspected in the shooting, Richmond’s interim police chief, Rick Edwards, said at a news conference. A second person who was taken into custody was uninvolved, he said.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, faces two counts of second-degree murder, Edwards said. Authorities believed the suspect knew at least one of the victims, he said.

Smith had been in attendance to watch…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper