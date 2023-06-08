How gunmen killed Catholic priest in Benin





By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Catholic Archbishop of Benin Diocese, Akubeze has mourned the killing of a Reverend father, identified as Charles Igechi, under the Benin Archdiocese who was allegedly shot dead by gunmen in Benin City Edo state.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday along the Agbor road, Ikhueniro axis of Benin on his way to his place of assignment.

Archbishop Akubeze, said that the issue had been reported to the police and expressed hope that justice would be served on the perpetrators of the illegal act.

In a condolence statement issued on Thursday, he said the priest, who was ordained in August 2022, was shot on his back on his way to his place of assignment and his remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Edo State

“With deep sadness and sorrow in our hearts, we wish to inform you of the death of one of our priests in the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Onomhoale Igechi, who was ordained on the 13 of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper