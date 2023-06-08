Kano, NLC agree on relationship for civil servants’ welfare





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano State Government has extended an invitation to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State Chapter, for discussions aimed at fostering a progressive and mutually beneficial relationship to enhance the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Representing Kano State Governor Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo revealed that the new administration is committed to establishing a robust partnership between the government and labor, irrespective of any potential strikes.

Highlighting the administration’s dedication to upholding the rights and privileges of workers in Kano State, Deputy Governor Abdussalam stressed the significance of the Kwankwasiyya principles, which are aimed at improving the lives of Kano State citizens.

“We want to assure the NLC that the current administration has pledged to maintain healthy relationships with all unions in the state and I wish to express gratitude to the NLC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper